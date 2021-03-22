Day after BJP unveils 'Sankalp Patra' for West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee says saffron party won't keep its promises

Bankura: A day after the BJP released its election manifesto, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at different public meetings alleged that the saffron camp never keeps its promises.

“Ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP is making false promises of supplying free ration. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, they said that they will transfer 15 lakh rupees to the bank accounts of the common people. They even failed to keep that promise. Free ration promise will also not get fulfilled,” claimed the TMC supremo.

Slamming Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat over his comment that "women wearing ripped jeans" send a wrong message to society and children, Banerjee said that the BJP diktat terms to women over what they will wear and eat.

“In the manifesto, they have announced doles for women on the other hand their leaders send diktat to women on what they will wear. Just like cricket stadium in Gujarat was renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will make you think that Narendra Modi is bigger than BR Ambedkar,” added the TMC supremo amidst chants of ‘Khela Hobe’ (The game is on).

Slamming the Left Front and the Congress, the TMC supremo said that all three parties have joined hands to destroy the peace of West Bengal.

Terming BJP a ‘party of outsiders’, Mamata alleged that the saffron camp will bring ‘goondas to create terror’ in West Bengal during the poll days.

Notably, addressing a public rally at Haldia, Union Minister Smriti Irani stated that through the violent game of the ruling Trinamool Congress, West Bengal has seen bloodshed several times.

“Didi says Khela Hobe but does anyone play with their family members? Mamata Banerjee plays and through her violence West Bengal has seen many bloodsheds for which now the people have decided to allow the saffron camp to form the next state government in West Bengal,” added the actor-turned-politician.