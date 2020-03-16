Day after 4 Cong MLAs resign, Guj Dy CM Nitin Patel predicts two more may leave

Ahead of the election to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, which will be held on March 26, four Congress MLAs in Gujarat had tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. This prompted opposition party to shift at least 24 MLAs to Jaipur on Sunday.

After four MLAs resigned Congress party’s strength in Gujarat Assembly came down to 69 from 73. On Saturday, Congress had shifted its 14 MLAs to Jaipur fearing horse-trading by the ruling BJP.

The BJP has Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin for the Rajya Sabha election. While the Congress has fielded senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

