Day after 4 Cong MLAs resign, Guj Dy CM Nitin Patel predicts two more may leave

A day after four Congress MLAs tendered resignation, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has said that one or two more Congress legislators may resign.
"Four Congress MLAs have tendered resignation which have been accepted by the Assembly Speaker. There are talks that one or two more Congress legislators may resign. This is happening because of infighting in the party," Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told news agency ANI.
Ahead of the election to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, which will be held on March 26, four Congress MLAs in Gujarat had tendered their resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. This prompted opposition party to shift at least 24 MLAs to Jaipur on Sunday.
After four MLAs resigned Congress party’s strength in Gujarat Assembly came down to 69 from 73. On Saturday, Congress had shifted its 14 MLAs to Jaipur fearing horse-trading by the ruling BJP.
The BJP has Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramila Bara and Narhari Amin for the Rajya Sabha election. While the Congress has fielded senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)