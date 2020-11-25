Davinder Singh case: NIA arrests PDP youth wing chief Waheed Parra

New Delhi/Srinagar: In a major action, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youth wing chief Waheed Parra in connection with ex-Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities.

An NIA official in Delhi related to the probe told IANS, "We have arrested Parra for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in conspiracy with arrested terrorist Naveed Babu and another key accused Irfan Safi Mir."

He was arrested earlier in the day from Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, Parra was questioned by the anti-terror probe agency in connection with the case.

Parra has recently filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council elections in the Union Territory.

He was instrumental in the revival of the PDP in south Kashmir, especially in the militancy-affected Pulwama district of Kashmir.