'Daughter of Bengal': WB Congress holds rally in support of Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier, on September 9, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury had noted that while Sushant had been an "Indian actor" the BJP had "turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points".

"Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous," he said, alleging in another tweet that the central agencies were playing roles "to please the political masters".

"After churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify of who is the murderer?" he had asked.