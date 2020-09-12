'Daughter of Bengal': WB Congress holds rally in support of Rhea Chakraborty

On Saturday, members of the Congress party took to the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal with a rally in support of actor Rhea Chakraborty.
"The political conspiracy and vengeful behaviour towards daughter of Bengal, Rhea Chakraborty will not be tolerated," read the caption of the live video posted by the Indian National Congress - West Bengal on their Facebook feed.
For those who have not been following the massive debate around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the late actors girlfriend has been accused by his family of abetting his suicide and extortion, among other charges. She has now been remanded in judicial custody for two weeks after being arrested by the Narcotics Bureau.
More recently, she was denied bail for a second time, and currently remains at Byculla jail in Mumbai. The case is also under investigation from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.
Earlier, on September 9, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury had noted that while Sushant had been an "Indian actor" the BJP had "turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points".
"Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous," he said, alleging in another tweet that the central agencies were playing roles "to please the political masters".
"After churning the sea they have discovered drugs instead of nectar. Still they are groping in the dark to identify of who is the murderer?" he had asked.
