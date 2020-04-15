'Darsanam' at Lord Balaji Tirumala Temple suspended till May 3, says Anil Kumar Singhal

Tirumala:: Suspension of 'Darsanam' at the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirumala has been extended till May 3, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer, Anil Kumar Singhal.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till May 3.

All rituals are being performed in isolation at Tirumala and other affiliated temples.

Singhal further said that as many as 1.35 lakh 'Anna Prasadam' (food offering to the God) packets are being distributed to the poor. Further, the TTD has allocated Rs 1 crore each for every district collector, for distribution of 'Anna Prasadam', according to the orders of TTD chairman.