Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti on Centre scrapping Article 370

Srinagar: Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that a "unilateral decision" of the Central government to scrap Article 370 is "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

Mehbooba claimed that the abrogation of Article 370, that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will make India an occupational force in the state.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. The decision of J-K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 and align with India has backfired.

Unilateral decision of GOI (Government of India) to scrap Article 370 is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir."

Expressing her disappointment over scrapping Article 370 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha, she asserted that "it will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent".

"It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOI's intentions are clear. They want the territory of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises," Mehbooba said.

"People like us who placed faith in Parliament, the temple of democracy, have been deceived. Those elements in Jammu and Kashmir who rejected the Indian Constitution and sought resolution under the UN have been vindicated. This will exacerbate the alienation Kashmiris feel," she added.

Mehbooba, who has been kept under house arrest since last night keeping the prevailing situation in Kashmir in mind, said, "Already under house arrest and not allowed to have visitors either.

Not sure how long I will be able to communicate. Is this the India we acceded to?" Claiming that the Centre wants to change the demography of only Muslim majority state in India, she said in a series of tweet, "GOI's intention is clear and sinister.

They want to change the demography of the only Muslim majority state in India, disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state."

"The way some sections of media and civil society are celebrating these developments with glee is disgusting and disconcerting," Mehbooba said attacking media and society. Shah today tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha," she said.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. The Centre declared Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory with the legislature.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Bill, Ladakh will be taken out of the state and will be a Union Territory without legislature.