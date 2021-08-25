Darjeeling's toy train services resume after 17 months; see pics

In order to attract more tourists and adding to the joy of the people, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Wednesday had resumed its toy train services from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling after almost a gap of one and a half years owing to the pandemic.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson Guneet Kaur said that one train will run daily in each direction between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, a distance of 88 km.

“Currently 11 round trips between Darjeeling and Ghum are being held using both vista dome and first-class coaches,” said Kaur.

Notably, the toy train on this route was declared a UNESCO ‘World Heritage Site’ in 1999

