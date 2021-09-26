Darjeeling: The queen of hills, a picturesque beauty you cannot miss

Darjeeling, the Queen of Hills known for its delicious tea, beautiful gardens, natural beauty, and the Steam Engine - located at the highest altitude, it is one of the most sought after locations.

Steam Engine - A World Heritage Site and one of the oldest steam engines in the world, people from all around the world flock to experience the invention that changed the course of history.

The Zoo of Darjeeling was prestigiously awarded “The Earth Heroes”, it hosts several endangered animals like the Red Panda, Snow Leopard, Cloud Leopards, etc., It also hosts the remains of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay - the first mountaineer to summit Mt. Everest.

The Ropeway allows one to sniff the beauty of the vast landscape of the lush tea gardens. Darjeeling also hosts innumerable rare orchids. The 40 acre Lloyd's Botanical Garden preserves common and rare species plants ranging from indigenous Himalayan plantations to conifer trees and Alpine collections.

From 1897 to the early 1990s, Darjeeling was powered by hydroelectricity from the nearby Sidrapong Hydel Power Station, and it was the first town in India supplied with hydropower.

Darjeeling tea is the world's best-selling tea which also supports the city's tourism and economy. Due to the unique agro-climatic conditions of Darjeeling, its distinctive natural flavor is internationally reputed and is recognized as a geographical indicator. 0Darjeeling produces 7% of India's tea output, approximately 9,000,000 kilograms (20,000,000 lb) every year.

A place loved by many Bollywood actors where movies like Main Hoon Na, Raju ban Gaya gentleman, and the most recent one - Barfi have been shot in the hills and lands of Darjeeling. Satyajit Ray shot his film Kanchenjungha (1962) here, and his Feluda series story, Darjeeling Jomjomaat, was also set in the town.

With hotels like Windamere, Mayfair, Darjeeling can be enjoyed in its true essence. Known for its pleasant weather, a mix of cultures, a city like Darjeeling offers tourists an experience of a lifetime.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 09:27 PM IST