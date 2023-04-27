Dantewada Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gives shoulder to mortal remains of DRG jawan; video surfaces

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, on Thursday, gave shoulder and carried the mortal remains of a DRG jawan who lost his life in an IED attack by Naxals in Dantewada.
Ten DRG personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday. The guerrillas of banned outfit CPI Maoists blew up a vehicle carrying jawans of state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) on Aranpur-Sameli road of Aranpur police station limits Dantewada district.
The high intensity blast made a deep crater on the road meanwhile the vehicle jumped several feet in the air before coming to the ground.
It has been assumed that the Naxals might have used 50 kgs of explosive to carry out the deadly attack. It was the biggest strike on the security forces in the state in the last two years, security experts said.
IED used in explosion
The high intensity blast was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), took place under Aranpur police station area around 1 pm when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.
