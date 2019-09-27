Dantewada by-poll: Counting underway, Congress leading by over 4,300 votes

Dantewada: Congress candidate Devti Karma is leading by a margin of over 4,100 votes in the Dantewada Assembly by-poll where counting was taken up on Friday morning.

As per the trends after four rounds of counting, the Congress candidate was leading by a margin of 4,316 votes against her closest rival from BJP.

Devti Karma has secured 13,759 votes so far whereas BJP candidate Ojaswi Mandavi has polled 9,443 votes. As many as 1,207 votes went to NOTA (none of the above).

The by-polls were held for Assembly constituencies of Dantewada, Badharghat and Hamirpur in Chhattisgarh, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on September 23.

Devki Karma is the wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was assassinated by Naxalites on May 25, 2013, in an attack while he was returning from a 'Parivartan Rally' organised by his party in Sukma district.