Dalit man accused of theft tied to a pole, thrashed by mob in UP

A Dalit man was assaulted, his face blackened and his head shaved after being accused of stealing a toilet seat in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich | File

Bahraich: In yet another shocking incident of mob lynching, a Dalit man was assaulted, his face blackened and his head shaved after being accused of stealing a toilet seat in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. The incident took place on October 18 at around 2 pm.

Visuals of a mob assaulting 30-year-old daily wage earner Rajesh Kumar, blackening his face and shaving his head down the middle have gone viral.

In the visuals which capture the assault on the victim, a crowd can be seen cheering on and recording videos as his head is shaved and face blackened. Reportedly, the victim is a resident of Barkatan village in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

बहराइच में राधेश्याम मिश्रा एवं अन्य ने एक SC युवक पर चोरी का आरोप लगाकर उसे खंबे से बांधा, चेहरे पर कालिख पोती और उसका सिर मुड़वाया।



SC लोगों द्वारा धम्म दीक्षा लेने पर छटपटाने वाले तमाम ब्राह्मण-हिंदू अब मौन क्यों धारण किए हुए हैं?pic.twitter.com/lXwZIGwgT5 — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 21, 2022

As per reports, local BJP leader Radheshyam Mishra and two of his aides allegedly tied Rajesh Kumar to a pole, blackened his face and thrashed him. They accused him of stealing a toilet seat from a house in Hardi area of the district.

The victim who works as a daily wager, in his complaint, said that "Some people from the neighbouring village beat me up, passed casteist slurs, shaved my head, and put black ink on my face at the village intersection. They did this because they suspected me of stealing. They also threatened to kill me.”

On the basis of the complaint, the two accused, identified as Rakesh Tewari and Saroj Bajpayee, were arrested. While the third accused Mishra is on the run and the police are making efforts to arrest him.