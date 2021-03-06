Dalai Lama receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Dharamsala

After getting inoculated, he asked people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated for the greater benefit.

Over 1.9 crore people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbidities.

"A total of 1,90,40,175 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today," the ministry said.

These include 68,96,529 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 32,94,612 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 62,94,755 FLWs (first dose), 1,23,191 FLWs (second dose), 21,17,862 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,13,226 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.