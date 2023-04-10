Dalai Lama issues apology after his creepy 'suck my tongue' video gets criticised

Dalai Lama issues apology after his 'suck my tongue' video gets criticised |

The Dalai Lama, has now issued an apology after his video asking a young boy to suck his tongue. Controversy sparked after a video in which the Dalai Lama is seen kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to "suck his tongue."



"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the Dalai Lama said in an official statement.

The Dalai Lama can be seen in the widely circulated video kissing the lips of a young boy who approached him to pay respect.

In the viral video, the Buddhist monk sticks out his tongue and asks the child to "suck it". The Dalai Lama is heard asking the boy, "Can you suck my tongue?"