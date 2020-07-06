Dainik Bhaskar journalist suffering from COVID-19 jumps off 4th floor of AIIMS

A 37-year-old journalist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, jumped from the fourth floor of the AIIMS trauma centre where he was receiving treatment, doctors said on Monday. His condition is stated to be critical.

The New Indian Express reported that the journalist is associated with Hindi daily 'Dainik Bhaskar'.

Few posts on Tweeter, suggested that the name of the journalist is Tarun Sisodia and he already succumbed to his injuries.