Daily cases up in 5 states, Centre stresses on adherence to 'COVID-appropriate behaviour'

New Delhi: As the country sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases registering nearly 14,000 cases in 24 hours on Saturday, the Centre has said that five states - in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - have seen a rise in daily cases.
According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 13,993, highest in 22 days, taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048. The death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,112. It is followed by Kerala with 4,505 while Tamil Nadu reported 448 new cases. Only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75.87% of total active cases.
In last 7 days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.
In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state.
Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours.
Since, February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in number of daily new cases. In last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.
Five States account for 78.22% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (44) while Kerala reported 15 deaths. Punjab has reported another 8 casualties.
The importance of adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of spread of the disease, the Centre said.
However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country, it said.
The cumulative national Positivity Rate has seen a consistent decline in last thirteen days. It presently stands at 5.22%. A total of 1.06 Cr (1,06,67,741) people has recovered so far. 10,307 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate at 97.27% is amongst the highest in the world.
Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Haryana, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N.
A total of 1,56,212 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,713 from Maharashtra followed by 12,451 from Tamil Nadu, 12,287 from Karnataka, 10,897 from Delhi, 10,242 from West Bengal, 8,712 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,167 from Andhra Pradesh.
Update on Vaccination
On the vaccination front, a total of 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,28,479 HCWs (1st dose), 8,47,161 HCWs (2nd dose) and 35,39,564 FLWs (1st dose).
The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.
As on Day-35 of the vaccination drive on February 20, a total 5,27,197 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 2,90,935 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,851 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,36,262 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.
Nine States have administered more than 5 lakh doses each. These are Uttar Pradesh (11,52,042), Maharashtra (8,60,386), Gujarat (8,56,657), Rajasthan (7,99,719), West Bengal (6,50,976), Karnataka (6,29,420), Madhya Pradesh (6,26,391), Bihar (5,50,433) and Odisha (5,01,713).