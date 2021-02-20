Daily cases up in 5 states, Centre stresses on adherence to 'COVID-appropriate behaviour'

New Delhi: As the country sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases registering nearly 14,000 cases in 24 hours on Saturday, the Centre has said that five states - in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh - have seen a rise in daily cases.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, daily COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to about 13,993, highest in 22 days, taking India's tally to 1,09,77,387, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,78,048. The death toll increased to 101 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,112. It is followed by Kerala with 4,505 while Tamil Nadu reported 448 new cases. Only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75.87% of total active cases.

In last 7 days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.

In the past week, Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases, accounting for highest number of daily new cases in the country today. In last 24 hours, 6,112 daily new case has been reported in the state.

Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours.

Since, February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in number of daily new cases. In last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.