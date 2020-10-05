Dadri lynching accused Vishal Rana shot at, admitted to hospital with bullet injuries: Report

Earlier in September 2015, Mohammad Akhlaq, a man in his 50s, was lynched inside his house at Bisada village falling under Dadri sub division of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

His son Danish was also brutally beaten up by a mob which had barged into their house late in the night on the suspicion that beef had been stored and consumed there.

The incident had evoked a huge outcry and several writers, academicians and film personalities returned their awards protesting the rise in "intolerance".

Vishal Rana, who is the son of a local BJP leader, was named as one of the main accused and was arrested. He was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in 2017.