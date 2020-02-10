'Daddy's girl...': Mehbooba Mufti's PSA dossier reads like a bad fanfic

Their PSA dossiers, even while listing their transgressions, have a few turns of phrases that have baffled many. Take Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's six page list for example.

The PDP chief, whose party was an ally of the BJP till June 2018, has been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia of the state, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Comments which have been cited include challenging accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in case the Article 370 was abrogated, and statements on security forces killing militants.

As her dossier explains, "The subject has been stoking gullible masses so as to create issues of disturbance in public order and demoralizing security forces by making unscrupulous statements vis-a-vis the security exercises being undertaken for safety and security of common people."

The dossier also goes on to call Mufti a "Daddy's girl".

To quote, "The subject is referred for her dangerous and insidious machinations and usurping profile and nature by the masses as "Daddy's girl" and "Kota Rani" based on profile a historical medieval queen of Kashmir, who rose to power by virtue of undertaking intrigues ranging from Poisoning of her opponents to ponyardings."

The statements were shared on Mufti's Twitter feed -- now handled by her daughter Iltija.