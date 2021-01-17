Dad Sub-Inspector, daughter Deputy Superintendent of Police in MP

Mohammad Suaib

New Delhi

Parents in middle-class Muslim families generally believe that their children would hardly get a government job, hence, they find it better to engage them in some work rather than letting them pursuing studies. But a young woman from a middle-class family has busted such myths by becoming the Dy Superintendent of Police. Shabera Ansari, a resident of Indore, is posted as DSP (Women’s Cell) at Dewas in MP and her father is posted as a sub-inspector at a police station in Indore.

Shabera said she had a normal childhood and there were never big dreams to pursue. When she went to college, at age 19, marriage proposals started coming in but fire in the belly to do something egged her on. Finally, she joined the police forces and became a DSP. Currently, she said, she is preparing for civil services exams. The young woman said soon after passing her out of a government school in Indore, she enrolled in a college and started preparing for UPSC along with regular studies. She was selected as an SI in 2013, and in 2018 posted as trainee DSP in Sidhi.

Shabera's family originally hails from Ballia in UP, but settled down in Indore about 30 years ago due to his father's job in state police.

"I was an average student in school and also failed in mathematics once," she told IANS with a chuckle.

“A marriage proposal came when I was 19. I was scared, decided to do something. I began my journey and never looked back. I started preparation for the state govt services during college and succeeded in the first atte­mpt... I have continued studying ever since,” she said brimm­ing with confidence. Shab­era added: “My mother always supported me. Initially, it was not clear if I will opt to join the police, though there was always an interest since my father is in police service."

Surprisingly, Shabera is the first woman in her family to crack state civil service exam and has now become an inspiration for her community.

Many times, she was honoured as chief guest in functions and school program­mes where she interact with kids who are always curious to know about her journey.