D Roopa appointed first female Home Secretary of Karnataka: Meet IPS officer who took on Sasikala

Who is D Roopa?

Born in in Davanagere, Roopa cleared UPSC exam with All-India-rank 43 in 2000. Her father is J. S. Divakar, a retired engineer, and mother is Hemavathi. Her younger sister, Rohini Divakar, is an IRS officer and is posted as Joint Commissioner of Income Tax.

She underwent a training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, where she was ranked 5th in her batch and was allotted to the Karnataka Cadre. In 2007, she was given the role of arresting the then Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and present Union Minister Uma Bharti in relation to a court case in Hubballi.

In July 2017, Roopa was transferred from her post as Karnataka Deputy Inspector General Prisons after she reported that AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala was enjoying VIP treatment at Parappana Agrahara central prison. According to a report by HerStory, she has been transferred over 41 times in 20 years.

She has been awarded the President's Police Medal twice (2016 and 2017). She was also selected by Israel Foreign Ministry to be a part of "Discover Israel delegation" to promote ties between the two countries.