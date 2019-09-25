D K Shivakumar denied bail, will continue to stay in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar, currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.