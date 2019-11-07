Cyclonic storm Maha weakens in west, while Cyclone Bulbul intensifies in the east

Skymet Weather further said that "Cyclone Bulbul will trigger heavy rain, damaging winds in Odisha and West Bengal."

KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD Mumbai took to social media and shared the weather forecast. “Cyclonic storm MAHA at 0230 hrs of today, about 220 km SSW of Porbandar, 190 km WSW of Veraval very likely to weaken into a deep depression next 12 hrs. Very likely to skirt Saurashtra coast & lie about 40 km south of Diu around noon of 7 Nov as a deep depression (Sic),” he wrote. He mentioned that cyclonic storm MAHA in the Arabian Sea and BULBUL in the Bay of Bengal is prevailing simultaneously.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the Met department has said that “Cyclonic Storm Bulbul over Bay of Bengal (BoB), 0230 hrs IST of today, about 400 km WNW of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands), abt 750 km SSE of Paradip, 860 km SSE of Sagar Islands. Very likely intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hrs and very severe cyclonic storm in the next 36 hrs. It is very likely to move to West Bengal, Bangladesh.”