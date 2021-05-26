Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit affected areas on May 28

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit cyclone affected areas on May 28 along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay.
Very severe Cyclone Yaas, after making its landfall in 20 km south of Balasore, had brought severe destruction in both Odisha and West Bengal.
Monitoring the condition herself from the control room in West Bengal state secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a three-member team will conduct an aerial visit to the affected places in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on May 28 to ascertain the real damages that the severe cyclone has caused.
“Since the weather will not be conducive on May 27, a three-member team including me and Alapan Bandhopadhyay through helicopter will visit Hingalganj and Sagar Island and after taking stock of the situation will hold a review meeting at Digha on May 28. On May 29, we will visit Digha, Mandarmoni and Nandigram,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.
Addressing the media, Mamata also said that according to primary reports at least three lakh houses are damaged due to the cyclone and several cultivable lands got damaged due to seeping of sea water.
“At least 1 crore people have been affected and three lakh houses damaged due to very rough weather conditions. 15,04,506 people have been evacuated and kept in safer places. According to primary reports 154 dams have been damaged, the number of which is likely to increase,” said Mamata asking the officials to keep medicines of waterborne diseases ready with them.
The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that one person was ‘accidentally’ killed as he had gone out for fishing and also that she will get the actual estimate of the damages after 72 hours.
Notably, 17 companies of the army have been pressed into action and Indian Navy has been kept on standby to help the state government if needed.
Meanwhile, electricity was kept off in several parts of South Kolkata as increase of water level of the canal known as ‘Adi Ganga’ led to water-logging in many areas.
“There is an alert of high tide even tomorrow due to a full lunar eclipse so people residing near water bodies should be away as there are possibilities that there will be water-logging. Areas across my residence are flooded and electricity is kept off and after sewerage the electricity will be resumed,” stated Mamata.
However, West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas said that the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation is working on war footing to restore the supply.