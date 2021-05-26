Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit affected areas on May 28

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit cyclone affected areas on May 28 along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay.

Very severe Cyclone Yaas, after making its landfall in 20 km south of Balasore, had brought severe destruction in both Odisha and West Bengal.

Monitoring the condition herself from the control room in West Bengal state secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a three-member team will conduct an aerial visit to the affected places in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on May 28 to ascertain the real damages that the severe cyclone has caused.

“Since the weather will not be conducive on May 27, a three-member team including me and Alapan Bandhopadhyay through helicopter will visit Hingalganj and Sagar Island and after taking stock of the situation will hold a review meeting at Digha on May 28. On May 29, we will visit Digha, Mandarmoni and Nandigram,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.