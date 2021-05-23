Cyclone Yaas: Indian Army deploys columns and engineer task forces in Odisha, West Bengal

New Delhi: With Odisha and West Bengal bracing up for cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Army on Saturday informed that it has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

According to the India Army, it has arranged two columns and two engineer task forces in Odisha and eight columns and one engineer task force in West Bengal.

"Two columns and two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations," said Indian Army.