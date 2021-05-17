Cyclone Tauktae: Saurashtra in eye of the storm

What has been categorised as an ‘extremely severe’ cyclone made landfall in Gujarat, crossing the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, sustaining wind speeds of 155-165 kilometres per hour. Satellite images showed Saurashtra in the eye of the storm.

Hundreds of ambulances are on the stand by. So is the Army; while the Navy is closely monitoring the situation. The cyclone has left a trail of uprooted trees, blown away thatched roofs and swirling water in inundated areas. What has redeemed the situation somewhat is that thousands had been evacuated in the last few days.