Cyclone Tauktae: NDMA releases list of do's and don’ts before, during and after floods

Mumbai, May 14: As the depression formed over the Arabian Sea intensifies into a deep depression, it is now just 50 km off the Amini Divi island in Lakshwadeep, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update.

The deep depression is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning. The cyclonic storm, Tauktae, is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday and very severe cyclonic storm by Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday released a list of dos, don'ts for people.

Below are NDMA's recommended safety measures:

BEFORE FLOODS:

• Ignore rumours, Stay calm, Don't panic

• Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency communication; use SMS

• Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates

• Keep cattle/animals untied to ensure their safety

• Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

• Keep a FirstAid kit with extra medication for snake bite and diarrhoea ready

• Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof bags

DURING FLOODS:

• Don't enter flood waters. In case you need to, wear suitable footwear

• Stay away from sewerage lines, gutters, drains, culverts, etc.

• Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution

• Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered

• Drink boiled/chlorinated water

• Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean

AFTER FLOODS:

• Do not allow children to play in or near flood waters

• Don't use any damaged electrical goods, get them checked

• Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris

• Do not eat food that has been in flood waters

• Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria

• Don't use the toilet or tap water if the water lines/sewage pipes are damaged

IF YOU NEED TO EVACUATE:

• Raise furniture, appliances on beds and tables

• Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage back flow

• Turn off power and gas connection

• Move to a higher ground/ safe shelter

• Take the emergency kit, first aid box and valuables with you

• Do not enter deep, unknown waters; use a stick to check water depth

• Come back home only when officials ask you to do so