Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai to receive rainfall today

The IMD further said that the cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours. "It is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning," IMD said.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Kerala with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17.

It also said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places in Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts) and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16.

The IMD further predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Konkan and Goa and adjoining ghat areas on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17 over north Konkan.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places in Gujarat is very likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from May 16 afternoon, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 on May 18.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan on May 18 and over Rajasthan on May 19," the IMD said.

The IMD further warned that the sea condition over eastcentral Arabian Sea will be very high to phenomenal on May 16 and over northeast Arabian Sea on May 17 and 18.