Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, Mumbai to receive rainfall today

Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.
"The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over the east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0230 hours IST of today, the 16 th May, 2021 over the east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 870 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan)," the IMD said.
The IMD further said that the cyclonic storm is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours. "It is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning," IMD said.
The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in Kerala with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17.
It also said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places in Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts) and warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 16.
The IMD further predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over Konkan and Goa and adjoining ghat areas on May 16 and heavy rain at isolated places on May 17 over north Konkan.
Light to moderate rainfall at many places in Gujarat is very likely to commence over coastal districts of Saurashtra from May 16 afternoon, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 on May 18.
"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south Rajasthan on May 18 and over Rajasthan on May 19," the IMD said.
The IMD further warned that the sea condition over eastcentral Arabian Sea will be very high to phenomenal on May 16 and over northeast Arabian Sea on May 17 and 18.
"Sea conditions will be very rough to High along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts on May 16. It is very likely to be very rough to High along and off south Gujarat coast from May 17 morning and very high to phenomenal from May 17 midnight," it said.
Meanwhile, the IMD said that Mumbai will likely receive rainfall from Sunday afternoon. "Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon," Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD Mumbai, told PTI.
The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.
In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.
He also called for ensuring maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking and their immediate restoration in the event of damages caused to them, a statement said.
At the high-level meeting which was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials concerned, PM Modi directed them to ensure special preparedness on COVID management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities on power back up and storage of essential medicines and to plan for unhindered movement of oxygen tankers, the PMO said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from Agencies)
