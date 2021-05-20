Cyclone Tauktae: Delhi records highest 24-hour rainfall in 71 years for month of May

The Lodhi road weather station recorded 124.4 mm rainfall during the period whereas Palam, Ayanagar, Najafgarh and SPS Mayur Vihar gauged 64 mm, 98 mm, 92.5 mm and 95.5 mm respectively. The IMD said “rainfall activity is very likely to decrease” on Thursday and “scattered to fairly widespread” rainfall is forecast in the capital.

The incessant rains brought the maximum temperature down to 23.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Wednesday. The minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

"This is the lowest maximum temperature since 1951," Srivastava said. Delhi's maximum temperature during the day was less than that of Srinagar (25.8 degrees Celsius) and Dharamshala (27.2 degrees Celsius) up in the north. While most parts of northwest India have received normal rains in the pre-monsoon season so far, Delhi has remained relatively dry.

Since March, the capital has registered a mere 11 mm rainfall, which depicts a 70% deficit in seasonal rainfall. Since the cyclone has weakened into a depression, rainfall is likely to reduce in the coming days, However, the low temperature is likely to persist for a couple of days.

Meanwhile, another cyclone named Yaas is likely to hit the east coast on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, which would gradually intensify into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 72 hours, the IMD added.

Under the influence of the system, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23, it said.

Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places from the evening of May 25, the weather department said.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness the formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.