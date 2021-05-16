Cyclone Tauktae: 2 dead, over 100 houses damaged in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also on the process of clearing roads and repairing electricity cables which have been damaged by the trees which have been uprooted in the cyclonic storm. Besides, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa on Sunday (May 16).

The Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will last till May 17 with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour. The state will continue to witness strong winds and rainfall throughout the day.

Apart from Goa, the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone.

However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.