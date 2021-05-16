Cyclone Tauktae: 2 dead, over 100 houses damaged in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

As the Cyclone Tauktae intensifies into a sever cylonic storm, the calamity has already hit shores of Goa and the state due to heavy rains. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the destrcution caused by the cyclone said that two deaths have been reported in the state. Besides, more than 500 trees have fallen and around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses have damaged.
Due to heavy rains roads are blocked and the power supply is disrupted too in the state, the CM added.
According to Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, feeder electrical lines from other states have been damaged, which has resulted in a severe power outage. "We are still in the process of assessing the damage caused to electricity poles which have been uprooted across Goa," Cabral said.
Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also on the process of clearing roads and repairing electricity cables which have been damaged by the trees which have been uprooted in the cyclonic storm. Besides, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa on Sunday (May 16).
The Goa branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will last till May 17 with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour. The state will continue to witness strong winds and rainfall throughout the day.
Apart from Goa, the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.
The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone.
However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.
