Cyclone Remal: IMD Issues Warning As Storm Is Set To Hit West Bengal's Coast Tonight; Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds Forecast In Northeast Region

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced that Cyclone Remal will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours and will cross between Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday midnight.

"The CS "Remal" over North BoB about 290 km S SE of Sagar Islands(WB) 300 km S SW of Khepupara(Bangladesh) and 320 km S SE of Canning (WB). To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in next 06 hours and cross between Bangladesh and adjoining WB coasts around 26 midnight as SCS," the IMD posted on X on Sunday morning.

Heavy Rainfall & Strong Winds

The IMD forecasted that the cyclone would cause rainfall and strong winds in West Bengal, coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states. A low-pressure area that was first observed on May 22 in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a more depressive system, now located in the North Bay of Bengal.

The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states. Residents in these areas, as well as in the neighbouring state of Tripura, are urged to brace for adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.

Suspension Of Flight Operations For 21 Hours By Kolkata Airport Authority

Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport Authority on Saturday announced the suspension of flight operations for 21 hours due to Cyclone Remal's landfall.

"In view of Cyclone Remal's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata," Kolkata Airport Authority said in a statement.

Authorities in West Bengal and Tripura are on guard to prepare for any eventualities arising out of the cyclone. A National Disaster Response Force official in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday told ANI that they are fully prepared to handle every kind of disaster.

"We are fully prepared for the cyclone. If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster... Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc... We are ready to deal with every situation," NDRF Inspector Zaheer Abbas told ANI.

Authorities in Tripura said that they are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the IMD for further developments regarding the cyclonic storm. Given the current situation, all District Magistrates were advised to follow the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) impact-based advisories and take appropriate measures.

West Tripura District Magistrate and Collector, Vishal Kumar on Saturday said that NDRF and other teams are ready given the warning and is preparing to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing relief if needed.

"IMD has issued an advisory. It includes all the districts in the south of Tripura. There will be strong winds and heavy rainfall from the evening of May 25... Due to the low-pressure zone in the Northeast region and Southeast Asia, cyclonic winds will move from the Bay of Bengal. We have alerted all the field officers... Workers of the forest department are also alert. We have NDRF and other teams ready. We are in regular contact with IMD," DM Vishal Kumar told ANI on Saturday.