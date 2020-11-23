Cyclone Nivar moving northwest, landfall on Andhra coast expected on November 25

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has anticipated that cyclone Nivar may hit Andhra Pradesh on November 25. The cyclone has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal for a while and is now moving northwest. It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu this week, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

Farmers from the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts have been advised to harvest their crops as soon as possible before the landfall wind damages the crops.

‘Landfall' is a process when a cyclone in water hits the coast and starts moving on the land. During this process, the speed of the wind depends on the intensity of the cyclone at the time of the landfall and sometimes reaches up 150 kmph.

The cyclone may lead to heavy rainfall in the aforementioned regions on November 25 and 26, while Vishakhapatnam and East Godavari districts would experience moderate rain, IMD Andhra Pradesh Director, S Stella, was quoted as saying in the Deccan Chronicle.

The Director predicts that the cyclonic situation would worsen till the next week with the disturbance turning into a Depression. The cyclone will continue to move northwest till Wednesday afternoon before crossing Karaikal and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.

The name Nivar for the cyclone was suggested by Iran, reports said.

The IMD said in a tweet that there is a "depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai." It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours, it said.