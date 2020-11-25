Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief said Cyclone Nivar is expected to make a landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal near Puducherry and Tamil Nadu after 2-3 am tomorrow.

"As per reports last received, the cyclone may make a landfall a little later than earlier predicted and it could be after 2-3 am on Thursday or on November 26," S N Pradhan, the director general of the federal disaster response force, said in a recorded audio-visual message.