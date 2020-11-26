Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu, 1 in Andhra; Amit Shah assures all possible help

Three people were killed in Tamil Nadu and two in Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Nivar made landfall on Thursday at 2:30 am near the costal town of Marakkanam, 30 km north of Puducherry. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar made a landfall with wind speed of up to 130 km per hour.

In Tamil Nadu, the severe cyclonic storm has now weakened into a cyclonic storm and it is set to further weaken into a deep depression, said the IMD. Waterlogging in parts of Chennai city was seen following overnight rainfall. "As of now only 3 deaths have been reported while 3 people were injured. 101 huts damaged, and 380 fallen trees removed. There is a complete restoration of essential services. There is no problem of drinking water, electricity, or any healthcare," said Atulya Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary of the state.

Besides, normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 30 cm battered at least half of Andhra Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, SPS Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and East Godavari districts received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at more than 177 places. Other districts like Anantapuramu, Kurnool, Guntur and West Godavari were also receiving moderate to heavy rainfall under Nivar impact. Water overflowing on roads at many places, cutting off road communication, uprooting of trees was reported.

The prohibitory order in Puducherry, enforced till 6 am on Thursday since November 24, has been rescinded. Rescinding the order imposed under section 144 CrPC, District Magistrate Purva Garg said preliminary assessment of cyclone-related evacuation, rescue and relief work was undertaken by the territorial administration, and there was no loss of life or major damage reported from anywhere in the Union Territory. The prohibitory order was imposed in view of the cyclone to prevent movement and gathering of people.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and V. Narayanasamy respectively and took stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

In the telephonic conversation, the Home Minister assured both the Chief Ministers of all possible help from the Centre.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the centre," Shah said.