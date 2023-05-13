Cyclone Mocha likely to intensify as 'extremely severe' storm as it approaches Bangladesh, Myanmar | Twitter

Cyclone Mocha will reportedly intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, May 14, as it approaches Bangladesh and Myanmar. The storm is presently located over the Bay of Bengal, about 600 kilometres east of Chennai. It is moving west-northwest at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, an India Today report stated.

"VSCS “Mocha” intensified into a ESCS over Eastcentral BoB at 2330 IST located near latitude 15.1°N and longitude 88.8°E, about 700 km southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar). To cross SE Bangladesh and N Myanmar coasts bet Cox’s Bazar and Kyaukpyu around noon of 14th May as VSCS," IMD stated in a tweet.

Authorities take steps to mitigate damage

The governments of India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar are taking steps to mitigate the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha. In India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. These teams will be responsible for rescuing people and providing relief to those affected by the storm.

The governments of Bangladesh and Myanmar have also deployed their disaster response forces. They are working to evacuate people from low-lying areas and to provide them with food and shelter.

Residents urged to take precautions

Residents in the affected areas are being urged to take precautions. They are being asked to stay indoors, avoid driving, and to move to higher ground if they live in low-lying areas.

The IMD has also advised fishermen to stay away from the sea.

IMD warning for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Nagapattinam. A red alert indicates that there is a high risk of life and property damage.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for five districts in Andhra Pradesh: Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari. An orange alert indicates that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.