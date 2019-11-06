Cyclone MAHA: All fishing operations stopped in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Daman and Dui and Dadra and Nagar Haveli

IMD has predicted light to moderate showers for Maharashtra, except the North Madhya Maharashtra and the Konkan region are expecting heavy rainfall for November 7. Thane, Palghar and five other districts in Maharashtra have been put under the yellow alert for Wednesday, on account of the oncoming MAHA cyclonic storm.

The storm MAHA over the Arabian sea is likely to recurve towards Gujarat and make landfall between Union Territory of Diu and Porbandar, between November 6th night and 7th morning. The weather department has noted that the intensity of the storm is reducing as it approached the Gujarat shore, the wind speed will not be more than 90km/hour.

Some parts in Gujarat received unseasonal rains due to the oncoming storm, which caused the damage of crops. The Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani promised compensation to affected farmers.