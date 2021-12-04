Cyclone Jawad to weaken gradually during next 6 hours, spares India's east coast havoc

In a relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, cyclonic storm 'Jawad' weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 330 km south-southwest of Puri, Odisha at 5:30 pm, the Met office said in a statement.

"It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by tomorrow morning. It is likely to reach near Puri around tomorrow noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours," it said.

Saudi Arabia has given the cyclone its name 'Jawad' -- the liberal or merciful.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30.

It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:52 PM IST