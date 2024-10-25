 Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclone Dana hit Coastal Odisha with strong winds and heavy rainfall during the early hours of Thursday, making landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
No Casualties Occurred During Landfall Due To Cyclone Dana | ANI

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana struck Coastal Odisha with powerful winds and heavy rain after midnight on Thursday, landing between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra. Cyclone Dana hit the land between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district at approximately 12:10 am.

Cyclone Dana Update

Wind speeds are forecasted to reach 120 kmph as the cyclone's centre makes landfall, lasting approximately four to five hours. The Doppler weather radar at Paradip is closely monitoring the system.

IMD Predictions

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)
Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)
ITC Shares Surges Almost 5% After Q2 Earnings Shows Revenue Jump Of 17%
ITC Shares Surges Almost 5% After Q2 Earnings Shows Revenue Jump Of 17%
Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions
Railway Recruitment Boards Released Revise Exam Schedule For ALP, JE, And RPF SI Positions

An IMD official predicts that similar conditions will occur in certain areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Angul from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

The IMD has also predicted that there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm).

IMD Bhubaneswar's regional director, Manorama Mohanty, mentioned that the landfall would persist until Friday morning, following which the cyclone would diminish and change course towards Dhenkanal and Angul districts rather than Keonjhar.

Odisha Government's Statement

The initial plan of the Odisha government was to evacuate a million individuals. Nonetheless, authorities adjusted the forecast when they realized Cyclone Dana would not be as strong as initially thought.

Read Also
Cyclone Dana: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Keeps Vigil, Cyclonic Storm Likely To Hit Dhamara Port...
article-image

Mohan Charan Majhi, the chief minister of Odisha, mentioned that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the state's readiness to manage the effects of the cyclone. Majhi mentioned that around 5.84 lakh individuals were removed from at-risk, low-lying areas in coastal regions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

Karnataka Road Rage: Man Drags Traffic Cop For 100 Metres On Mini SUV's Bonnet In Shivamogga;...

Karnataka Road Rage: Man Drags Traffic Cop For 100 Metres On Mini SUV's Bonnet In Shivamogga;...

Bengaluru: Vengeful Passenger Attacks BMTC Bus Conductor With Stone On Outer Ring Road; Arrested...

Bengaluru: Vengeful Passenger Attacks BMTC Bus Conductor With Stone On Outer Ring Road; Arrested...

Delhi AQI: City Experiences Worsened Air Quality; Residents Complain Respiratory Issues

Delhi AQI: City Experiences Worsened Air Quality; Residents Complain Respiratory Issues

Bengaluru Weather Update For October 25: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Says IMD

Bengaluru Weather Update For October 25: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Rainfall, Says IMD