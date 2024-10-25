Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

No Casualties Occurred During Landfall Due To Cyclone Dana | ANI

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Dana struck Coastal Odisha with powerful winds and heavy rain after midnight on Thursday, landing between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra. Cyclone Dana hit the land between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak district at approximately 12:10 am.

Cyclone Dana Update

Wind speeds are forecasted to reach 120 kmph as the cyclone's centre makes landfall, lasting approximately four to five hours. The Doppler weather radar at Paradip is closely monitoring the system.

HOURLY BULLETIN NO. 15 ON SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “DANA” : REAR SECTOR OF THE CYCLONE IS ENTERING INTO LAND. THE LANDFALL PROCESS WOULD CONTINUE FOR NEXT 1-2 HOURS. IT LAY OVER NORTH COASTAL ODISHA NEAR LATITUDE 21.10° N AND LONGITUDE 86.80°E, ABOUT 30 KM NORTH-NORTHWEST OF… pic.twitter.com/yWxFvh3mVe — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024

IMD Predictions

An IMD official predicts that similar conditions will occur in certain areas of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, and Angul from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

THE CYCLONIC STORM “DANA” (PRONOUNCED AS DANA) MOVED NORTH-NORTHWESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 10 KMPH AND LAY CENTRED NEAR LATITUDE 21.25° N AND LONGITUDE 86.70°E AT 0930 HRS IST OF TODAY, THE 25TH OCTOBER, OVER NORTH COASTAL ODISHA, ABOUT 30 KM NORTHEAST OF BHADRAK AND 50 KM… pic.twitter.com/kxlhdd5Kg7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024

The IMD has also predicted that there will be scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm).

Rainfall Warning : 25th October 2024

वर्षा की चेतावनी : 25th अक्टूबर 2024



The severe cyclonic storm “DANA” moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha and lay centred near latitude 21.20° N and… pic.twitter.com/if0bCCbuHH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024

IMD Bhubaneswar's regional director, Manorama Mohanty, mentioned that the landfall would persist until Friday morning, following which the cyclone would diminish and change course towards Dhenkanal and Angul districts rather than Keonjhar.

INSAT Cloud picture shows Cyclone located over North Odisha Coast at 0745 hrs IST of today, the 25th Oct 2024 pic.twitter.com/h688etwLmp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2024

Odisha Government's Statement

The initial plan of the Odisha government was to evacuate a million individuals. Nonetheless, authorities adjusted the forecast when they realized Cyclone Dana would not be as strong as initially thought.

Mohan Charan Majhi, the chief minister of Odisha, mentioned that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inquired about the state's readiness to manage the effects of the cyclone. Majhi mentioned that around 5.84 lakh individuals were removed from at-risk, low-lying areas in coastal regions.