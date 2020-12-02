Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu coast near Kanyakumari on Dec 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclone Burevi will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4.
The cyclonic storm "Burevi" lay centered about 330 East-Southeast of Trincomalee, said IMD. "Cyclone Storm "Burevi" lay centered about 330 kilometres East-Southeast of Trincomalee. To cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 evening or night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 3, morning and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4," tweeted IMD.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places in south Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3. Similar spells are also forecast on the preceding and following days as well in several parts of the states, including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram.
On Tuesday, MD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra had said that Cyclone Burevi is unlikely to be as intense as Nivar. The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala for December 3.
This is the second cyclone that is predicted to hit the state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.
As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors. The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily between December 1 and 4.
Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the cyclone's impending impact, called upon the public not to panic over the new cyclonic storm as all precautionary measures have been taken on war-footing. "I request you to follow the instructions of the government and extend your full cooperation," Palaniswami said in a statement. National disaster response teams have been stationed in Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, he added.
(Inputs from PTI)
