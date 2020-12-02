Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu coast near Kanyakumari on Dec 4

This is the second cyclone that is predicted to hit the state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state.

As Tamil Nadu braces for the second cyclone in a week, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors. The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily between December 1 and 4.

Palaniswami, who chaired a high-level meeting to assess the cyclone's impending impact, called upon the public not to panic over the new cyclonic storm as all precautionary measures have been taken on war-footing. "I request you to follow the instructions of the government and extend your full cooperation," Palaniswami said in a statement. National disaster response teams have been stationed in Madurai, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, he added.

