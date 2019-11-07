'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

New Delhi: Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kr Jena said, "All district administrations of coastal Odisha have been making announcements for fishermen to not go into the sea. Those who are in the sea should return before November 7 evening.

We have kept our district administration and District Collectors on full alert." "Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast for its landfall. It may go towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. But light to medium rainfall is expected in north Odisha coastal districts, November 9 onwards," he added.

The districts put on alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nuapada.