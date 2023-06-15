Cyclone Biparjoy's Speed Reduced, Still A 'Very Severe' Cyclonic Storm: IMD

Representative Image |

Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened a bit as it was expected on Thursday. However, it is still a "very severa cyclone storm," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD. Mohapatra said that the cyclone's speed had come down minutely as it was expected, but added that it is still a cyclone that has damaging potential.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Kutch and Saurashtra coast on Thursday evening.

"Biparjoy is a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

Talking on the rescue and relief operations launched by the administration, Wing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO & Spokesperson MoD, Gujarat said, "Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams."

(This is a breaking news story. More developments to follow)