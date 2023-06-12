Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railway Takes Proactive Measures To Ensure Passenger Safety

Western Railways | Representative Photo

Western Railway has proactively taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of passengers and minimise the impact of the approaching cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over the East Central Arabian Sea. With the aim of addressing potential risks and efficiently managing the situation, the railway authorities have implemented a comprehensive action plan.

Dedicated disaster management rooms set up at Zonal headquarters

To facilitate effective coordination and response, a dedicated Disaster Management Room has been set up at the Zonal Railway headquarters, operating round-the-clock with staff from various departments. Additionally, emergency control rooms have been established at division headquarters in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhidham.

Continuous monitoring of wind speed is being carried out at multiple locations, with instructions in place to regulate or halt train operations if wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. Anemometers have been installed at stations, providing hourly wind speed readings.

Online groups have been formed to enable real-time monitoring and coordination among relevant stakeholders. Cyclone-related information is being closely monitored on the mausam.imd.gov.in website, ensuring up-to-date data for decision-making.

Preparedness for emergency evacuation ensured

To ensure preparedness for emergency evacuation purposes, adequate diesel locomotives and coaching rakes have been secured. Loading of double stack containers has been suspended, and their movement is restricted during the cyclone period. Passenger train schedules have been reviewed, and appropriate decisions will be made based on the cyclone situation to ensure passenger safety.

Safety protocols have been emphasized, with Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots undergoing counseling regarding cyclone or storm conditions. Arrangements for food and medical facilities have been made at various Running Rooms designated for crew rest. Coaches' doors and windows will be kept open to facilitate the free passage of wind. Intensive footplate inspections have been conducted to monitor track and infrastructure conditions closely. Both departmental and contractual manpower have been mobilized to assist in various tasks if required.

Relief train ready to be deployed in case of emergency

In the event of an emergency, a relief train is prepared and ready to be deployed. Alternate communication arrangements, including satellite phones, FCT (Field Communication Terminal), and DOT phones, are in place to ensure uninterrupted communication. Power backup arrangements have been made to sustain uninterrupted operations.

Track and bridge patrolling are being conducted continuously, and vulnerable trees near the tracks are being identified and removed. Safety instructions, such as the closure of level crossings and withdrawal of staff from level crossings functioning from porta cabins, have been issued.

Arrangements have been made for alternative power supply in case of disruption. Tower wagon Drivers and TRD staff will remain on alert, and train services will run on Diesel traction if power grid supply is disturbed. Additionally, agencies with heavy earth-moving machinery, trucks, ropes, chain saws, dewatering pumps, and pick-up vans have been assessed and placed on alert. Locomotives pilots has been instructed to control the speed of trains accordingly.

Catering stalls to remain open during cyclone period

Catering stalls will remain open during the cyclone period, ensuring sufficient stock of water and food materials. Regular announcements will be made to update passengers on the cyclone's status. Help desks have been opened at various stations in cyclone-prone areas, and tie-ups with state transport services have been established for passenger shifting if needed.

Ambulances and sufficient medicines have been prepared at hospitals and health units. Railway Medical Teams are coordinating with state medical teams and empaneled hospitals to shift patients if necessary. Local hospitals have been alerted to deal with casualties, and doctors and paramedical staff are on high alert in Mumbai.

In addition, a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) company has been deployed to assist in emergencies. RPSF companies from nearby divisions have also been deployed in the cyclone-prone regions to address any emergency situations.