Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Navy Deploys Ships & Relief Teams on Standby for Disaster Relief Operations

In a proactive measure to support disaster response efforts, the Indian Navy has deployed four of its ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilities. These ships are on standby, ready to provide immediate assistance as required. Furthermore, a total of five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha, along with 15 relief teams at Valsura, are also on standby, prepared to extend support to civil authorities in their relief operations.

Preparations for Mumbai and Gujarat

To enhance the naval fleet's capabilities, helicopters stationed at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are fully prepared for embarkation or ferrying operations to Gujarat, if the need arises. Additionally, P8i and Dornier aircraft stationed at INS Hansa, Goa are also on standby. These aircraft are equipped to conduct aerial recce and transporting relief materials and personnel swiftly, contributing to efficient relief operations.

To ensure a prompt response, additional HADR stores and equipment have been strategically placed on standby, ready for immediate embarkation as and when required. The Headquarters Western Naval Command (HQWNC) and the area headquarters maintain constant coordination and communication with the state government and civil authorities, ensuring a seamless integration of naval resources with the ongoing relief efforts. This collaborative approach aims to provide effective assistance in the event of any contingency, demonstrating the Indian Navy's commitment to supporting the welfare of the affected communities.