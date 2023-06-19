Cyclone Biparjoy In Rajasthan: Ajmer's Govt-Run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital Gets Flooded, Visuals Surface

Visuals from the government hospital flooded in Rajasthan | ANI

In Rajasthan, Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital was flooded following heavy showers in the city on Sunday after Cyclone Biparjoy touched four districts of Rajasthan. Water entered the hospital building and hospital staff faced difficulty in discharging their duties due to water-logging in the hospital. The cleaning work was underway on Monday morning as well to rid the hospital of rain water.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Efforts were underway to push the water outside that had entered the ward of the hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The condition in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital is bad as the hospital was flooded due to heavy rainfall. The whole ground floor is filled with water. The working of the hospital is affected," said one of the doctors at the JLN Hospital.

After causing havoc in the coastal areas of Kutch and Saurashtra in Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy had moved to south Rajasthan and caused heavy rainfall in at least four districts of Rajasthan namely Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, and Barmer.

Barmer has been the worst hit by Cyclone Biparjoy's Rajasthan march as heavy rainfall was seen by the district. NDRF team has been deployed in different areas and people moved to safer places. The cyclone is in the form of “deep depression” in Rajasthan and will further reduce to the “depression” category, according to an official.

Read Also Rajasthan News: Four Districts Lashed With Heavy Rainfall Due To Biparjoy Effect