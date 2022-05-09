Cyclone Asani likely to weaken in 36 hours; Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim says ready to tackle situation

Kolkata: Severe cyclonic storm Asani is likely to trigger moderate to heavy rainfall in Kolkata and its adjoining areas along with the coastal areas for the next three days.

Till the time of reporting, the severe cyclonic storm is 410 km away from Visakhapatnam and 590 km away from Puri, according to IMD.

According to IMD director Sanjib Bandhopadhyay, Asani in the next 36 hours will lose its power and will become a cyclonic storm and then will become just a deep depression.

“The severe cyclonic storm is currently moving at a pace of 25 km/hr. Soon it will lose its power in the sea and become a normal cyclonic storm in next 36 hours and further weakening it will turn into a deep depression. Chances of devastation are less due to Asani,” said Bandhopadhyay, adding that the fishermen should not venture out in the sea for the next 72 hours.

Announcement was made by the state administration in the coastal areas so that no tourists or fishermen go near the sea as during the evening gusty waves were seen in the sea.

Meanwhile, according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, the KMC has taken necessary actions to curb the problem of waterlogging.

“A control room in Nabanna and KMC will be opened and we all will be there in person to monitor the situation. Action will be taken immediately in order to avoid untoward incidents,” mentioned Hakim.

“Out of 77 pumping stations, 95 per cent pumping stations are kept active. We have instructed CESC to discontinue electricity in public places if there is an incident of waterlogging so as to avoid death due to electrocution. Portable pumps and cars for drinking water in low lying areas are also being arranged,” said an officer of KMC.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:21 PM IST