Cyclone Asani: IMD issues red alert for Andhra Pradesh, NDRF deployed in AP, Odisha, Bengal; here's all you need to know

As the severe cyclone Asani neared the east coast with a wind speed of up to 105 kmph, a total of 50 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been earmarked for West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed preparedness for the severe cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert to Guntur Krishna, East and West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh as the cyclonic storm is approaching the state.

The weather forceasting agency informed that the cyclone is likely to reach west central Bay of Bengal close to Kakinada-Vishakhapatanam coasts by May 11 noon and then move along Andhra coast between Kakinada and Vishakhapatanam (Krishna, East and West Godavari and Vishakhapatanam districts).

The cyclone, which was moving at 5 kmph in the morning, gained speed to 25 kmph later in the day, as it lies centered around 210 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 530 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha, according to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD at 4.30 pm.

The cyclone would have wind speeds of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph on the Andhra Pradesh coast and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Odisha coast.

Preparedness of Cyclone Asani:

NDRF's nine teams have been deployed and seven more teams are on standby in Andhra Pradesh while one team has been deployed and 17 units are on standby in Odisha. As many as 12 teams were deployed and five teams were on standby in West Bengal while additional teams are also in readiness if required. All the coastal district collectors have been advised to take all precautions in view of the cyclone and rehabilitation is underway on the sea belt and coastal area villages.

In Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said local authorities have been put on alert to face heavy rain and water-logging and asked to undertake evacuation of people from 15 blocks in four coastal districts.

Since the issuance of early warning from the IMD, NDRF personnel were conducting awareness drives about do’s and don’ts during cyclone and persuading people living on the coast line to shift to safer place/cyclone shelters.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Secretary has also reviewed preparedness of central ministries/agencies and administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in view of the cyclone.

Moreover, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has put its officials on high alert in the wake of possible heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclone and asked them to ensure speedy restoration of railway traffic, a statement said. ECoR has positioned special teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification and also kept on standby diesel locomotives in case of power failure.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Odisha and West Bengal had received heavy to moderate rainfall on Monday.

The weather office said that very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal.

In Odisha, two to three spells of rain occurred in districts such as Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack and Bhadrak.

Tuesday, May 10, 2022