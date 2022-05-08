Cyclone 'Asani' develops in Bay of Bengal; likely to intesify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the deep depression lying at 1100 km south-south east of Puri over the Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm today.

The depression is moving at 13km/h towards north-northwest, informed the MeT department.

The IMD informed that the cyclonic storm will not make landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, but will move parellel to the coast.

If realised, cyclone Asani could trace a similar path like cyclone Jawad that developed in the Bay of Bengal and swerved past close to south Odisha in December last year.

Cyclone Asani has been displaying rapid intensification while at sea, indicating the extent of warming of the Bay of Bengal this time of the year. In fact, the active low pressure system that prevailed over this region of Bay of Bengal had rapidly intensified at least three stages on Saturday – first into a well-marked low pressure system, a depression and into a deep depression by night.

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the deep depression will recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal after nearing the North Andhra-Odisha coast.

"The system is moving towards the coast in the north-westwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast," Mohapatra said in Bhubaneswar.

The weather department also stated that the sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough on May 9 and rougher on May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.“The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter," Mohapatra said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea and along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts from May 10 till further notice, Met department head in Kolkata Sanjib Bandyopadhyay said.

The governments of Odisha and West Bengal have taken all precautionary measures to deal with the possible situation.

The Odisha government stated that even though the cyclone will not make landfall in the state, it will still not lower the preparation to deal with the possible situation and will keep cyclone shelters ready to house as many as 7.5 lakh people, if evacuated for the purpose.

Director-General of Fire Service, SK Upadhaya, said that the department is all prepared for rescue and relief operations with the latest equipment in the wake of a cyclone. Officials also said the personnel of response teams been kept in readiness and a decision on their deployment will be taken after a more clear picture emerges.

(with inputs from agencies)

