Cyclone Amphan: Strong winds and rain lash West Bengal, two people killed

On Wednesday afternoon, Cclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal, with the Kolkata and other districts seeing strong winds and pouring rain. There was also a thunderstorm in the evening.

Kolkata and other nearby areas saw winds travelling at more than 100 kmph, and in many areas it was reported that trees had fallen. The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram quoted sources to report that two people had died, one in Howrah and the other in Minakha.