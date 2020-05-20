Cyclone Amphan: Strong winds and rain lash West Bengal, two people killed

On Wednesday afternoon, Cclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal, with the Kolkata and other districts seeing strong winds and pouring rain. There was also a thunderstorm in the evening.
Kolkata and other nearby areas saw winds travelling at more than 100 kmph, and in many areas it was reported that trees had fallen. The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram quoted sources to report that two people had died, one in Howrah and the other in Minakha.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been monitoring the situation, and will reportedly stay overnight at the at the control room in Nabanna,the state Secretariat in Kolkata to monitor the situation.
According to an update by the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Amphan had crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans between 3:30 pm and 5:30 pm on May 20th, with a wind speed 155-165 gusting to 185 kmph.
According to a PTI report, 20 units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in Odisha have been deployed in the state, while as many units have been pressed into service in West Bengal for relief and rescue efforts. Keeping the novel coronavirus outbreak in mind, the teams have been equipped with personal protective equipment.
Over five lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal while over 1.58 lakh have been taken to safety in Odisha, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said on Wednesday quoting data provided by the state governments, He said 20 teams have been deployed in West Bengal, including one team for urban areas of Kolkata, while another unit has been kept in reserve.
(With inputs from PTI)
