Cyclone Amphan changes course; Rain along with 185 km/h wind speeds hits Kolkata, Sunderbans and Howarh

By 9:00pm, the cyclone had moved towards North 24 Paraganas district, but the cyclone had still not left Kolkata completely. Heavy rainfall was predicted in Kolkata till Thursday morning, after which Mamata said the process of restoration work will be assessed.

"I request people not to go out of their homes tonight. We will start restoration work tomorrow wherever it is possible. We will set up a task force tomorrow and hold a meeting," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister also added that 5 lakh people were evacuated over the last few days. Shelters have been set up in various parts of the state for people, especially in coastal areas.

Mamata also said that close to 12 people have died in the state due to the storm, two of which were reported in Regent Park area of Kolkata after a wall collapsed on a lady and her son.

Reports came in of window panes breaking, walls collapsing, roofs of houses being ripped apart, electricity poles falling, trees being uprooted, and hoardings falling.