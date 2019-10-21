Cycle to Karnal: Khattar eschews VIP treatment, takes train and two-wheeler to cast his vote

Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar travelled by Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal in Haryana to cast his vote.

"First vote then refreshment. I am going to cast my vote," Khattar tweeted. "I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government," he added.