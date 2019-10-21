Cycle to Karnal: Khattar eschews VIP treatment, takes train and two-wheeler to cast his vote

Incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar travelled by Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh to his hometown Karnal in Haryana to cast his vote.
"First vote then refreshment. I am going to cast my vote," Khattar tweeted. "I humbly request all citizens of the state that you too must exercise the franchise by visiting your polling station. Your one vote is crucial to form a strong government," he added.
Later, news agency ANI posted a video where it can be seen that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar rode a bicycle to the polling booth to cast his vote.
Khattar is again trying his luck from the Karnal seat that he won in 2014 with a margin of over 60,000 votes from his nearest rival. The Congress has pitted Trilochan Singh, former Chairperson of the Haryana Minority Commission, against Khattar. Karnal also has one of the highest incomes per capita in Haryana and is ranked 24 out of over 4,000 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019. All the 90 Assembly seats of Haryana went to the polls amid tight security. The voting will continue till 6 p.m.
