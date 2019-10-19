CYBER VANDALISM: When Hussain Sagar lake became 'Jai Shri Ram Sagar' on Google Maps

Hyderabad: In a weird episode, Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar lake, which is famous for its iconic Gautum Buddha statue, was shown as 'Jai Shri Ram Sagar' on Google Maps for several days, before it was rectified by the tech giant. People were surprised to see Hussain Sagar lake as 'Jai Shri Ram Sagar' and took to Twitter to vent their anger against the cyber vandalism.

"Now this in #Hyderabad Hussain Sagar lake suddenly became Jai Sri Ram Sagar! And I wonder @googlemaps not letting any Edit," a user tweeted. "Miscreants Changed The Name Of "Hussain Sagar" To "Jai Shri Ram Sagar" In Hyderabad On #GoogleMaps!! The Lake Hussain Sagar Was Ordered By Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah And It Was Built In The Year 1563," another user wrote.

A Google spokesperson said the company has heavily invested in empowering users to contribute their local knowledge to Google products and services.