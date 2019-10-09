Cyber Losers: Pakistanis trends #RunAwayForce_IAF as India inducts its first Rafale

It was an important day for India as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took delivery of the first of the 36 long-awaited French-made Rafale multi-role fighter jets acquired by the Indian Air Force. Yesterday, September 8, was also the foundation day of the Indian Air Force. But, this didn't go down well with Pakistan and waged a propaganda war on social media by flooding social media with anti-India posts.

On the Indian Air Force Day, which was celebrated in India on October 8, Pakistani cyber warriors and bot accounts flooded Twitter with Tweets with the hashtag #RunAwayForce_IAF. The Pakistani bot accounts and propoganda accounts kept sharing same posts over and over again to descredit the Indian Army. The propoganda accounts used photos of old accidents that IAF planes suffered and claimed that those planes had a record of failure.

Here are some of the tweets which Pakistani bot accounts flooded social media with: